Associate Director - Research, Data Science and AI, Boehringer Ingelheim

Saber Meamardoost, Ph.D., is Associate Director of Research Data Science and AI at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he leads AI in a global biotherapeutics discovery organization, establishing the operating standards and practices used to bring AI into research programs. He sets AI strategy for the organization, working with program leads, functional heads, and senior leadership to define its computational roadmap. Meamardoost has led development of predictive modeling tools for molecular design, work externally validated by a first-place finish in the Ginkgo Bioworks antibody developability competition. The organization is also moving toward lab-in-the-loop active learning, pairing generative models with automated wet-lab feedback, and he has led work on agentic LLM workflows to support computational scientists. He represents Boehringer Ingelheim in an industry consortium focused on federated learning and AI in drug discovery. Previously, as Staff Data Scientist and Principal Data Scientist at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, he worked on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), semantic search, physics-informed neural networks, and multi-omic modeling of biological systems. Meamardoost holds a Ph.D. in Chemical and Biological Engineering from the University at Buffalo, SUNY, an M.S. in Chemical Engineering from Sharif University of Technology, and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Amirkabir University of Technology.

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