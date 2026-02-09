Peter Meyer, PhD, is a managing director at Outcome Capital with over 25 years of strategic investment and commercial execution experience in MedTech and life sciences. With a professional focus on market entry and growth acceleration, he has represented buy-side and sell-side interests across a wide range of clinical segments and business models. His past operational roles include vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development at Vicarious Surgical and senior director of Business Development for Insulet Corporation. In a series of increasingly senior roles within MedTech giants Medtronic and Covidien, Meyer oversaw corporate transformational growth programs and implemented industry best practices for strategic business optimization. He earned a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Boston University, a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University, and a B.S. in Math, Physics, & Chemistry from Providence College.