Narbe Mardirossian

Chief Technology Officer, Terray Therapeutics

As Chief Technology Officer, Narbe oversees the extensive computational and AI platform that supports Terray’s drug discovery and development pipeline. From processing data off of Terray’s experimental platforms to developing predictive and generative AI models, his team has developed the AI infrastructure that complements and powers Terray’s experimental wet lab process. He leads a diverse team of experts – from medicinal chemists turned computational scientists to data scientists, machine learning specialists, and quantum chemists. As Chief Technology Officer, Narbe oversees the extensive computational and AI platform that supports Terray’s drug discovery and development pipeline. From processing the data produced by Terray’s experimental platforms to developing predictive and generative AI models, his team has developed the AI infrastructure that complements and powers Terray’s tightly integrated lab-in-the-loop molecule design and development process. He leads a diverse team of experts –from data scientists to machine learning specialists to medicinal chemists who work directly on both molecule and model development. Prior to joining Terray in 2020, Narbe was a Senior Scientist at Amgen. In this role, he was responsible for supporting all aspects of computational small-molecule drug discovery, including the development of advanced quantum mechanics and machine learning methods, as well as solutions to support high-throughput, data-driven workflows. While at Amgen, Narbe contributed to the development of an MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor (AMG 193), which is currently in clinical trials for patients with MTAP-deleted solid tumors. Narbe is also an author on a seminal work at the intersection of machine learning and quantum chemistry, with an approach to Density Functional Theory (called ωB97M-V) that is currently in use by top AI companies for training machine learning potentials. His publications have been cited over 14,000 times. He received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from UC Berkeley, his Ph.D. in Quantum Chemistry from UC Berkeley, and was a postdoc in Chemical Physics at Caltech. Narbe lives with his family in Southern California.

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