Chief Operating Officer, GondolaBio

Morgan Paull serves as Chief Operating Officer at GondolaBio and has helped build the next generation of one of biotechnology’s most innovative drug development models. First joining BridgeBio in 2020 as a VP of Business Development and Operations, Morgan worked alongside other leaders within an organization pioneering a new way of developing medicines by building small, nimble, disease-focused teams around individual drug programs. He played a key role in the BridgeBio program developing infigratinib for achondroplasia, which was submitted to the FDA in 2026, as well as building out teams for computational genetics, mathematical modeling, and biomarkers. At GondolaBio, he has led the lead asset PORT-77 for erythropoietic protoporphyria for the past six years. PORT-77 presented best-in-disease Phase 2a data this year and is starting a Ph2b/3 pivotal trial this quarter. He has built and leads teams for six other affiliate drug programs in the GondolaBio pipeline since the company’s inception. Prior to BridgeBio and Gondola, Morgan was a management consultant at McKinsey and Company, where he advised pharmaceutical and biotech companies on strategy and analytics, and started a biotechnology tools company developing novel microfluidic liquid handlers based on research out of Stanford. He completed graduate training in bioengineering and management science at Stanford and received an undergraduate degree in engineering science from Harvard.

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