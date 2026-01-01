Director of Health Advocacy, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group

Dr. Kimberly Nettles, PharmD, RPh, is a high-impact healthcare executive serving as Director of Health Advocacy at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, where she architects enterprise portfolio strategies and directs high-impact strategic investments. A recognized power player in the biopharmaceutical sector with 15 years of leadership, Dr. Nettles has executed major initiatives spanning more than 50 national executive partnerships across health systems, academic medicine and industry leadership.

Prior to Genentech, she spearheaded Medical Excellence strategy for the oncology portfolio at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, accelerating organizational readiness across more than 30 specialized treatment centers for advanced CAR-T cell therapies. Her career includes executive posts as Director of Medical Capabilities at AbbVie, dual leadership as Pharmacy Director and Acting Medical Director within the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, and regulatory oversight of more than 200 pharmaceutical facilities at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A featured speaker at top-tier forums, Dr. Nettles holds multiple national honors, including recognition as one of Modern Healthcare’s 40 Under 40. She holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from Florida A&M University, a Mini-MBA from Rutgers University, and executive credentials from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and George Washington University.

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