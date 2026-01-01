James Andorko

Director, In Vivo Discovery, Kite Pharma, a Gilead company

With more than a decade of experience in bioengineering with a focus on oncology, immunology, and delivery systems, Jim leads the in vivo discovery research efforts at Kite, a Gilead company. As a leader in the in vivo genetic engineering field, Jim’s experience allows for rapid progression of multiple next generation, CAR T cell products through preclinical, IND-enabling studies to entry into early phase clinical trials. Prior to joining Kite, Jim served as Director of Discovery at Interius Biotherapeutics, where his research supported advancement of INT2104 to the clinic, becoming the first-in-human study exploring lentiviral vector-based CAR T cell generation. Jim received a BS/MS degree in biomedical engineering from Drexel University, holds a PhD in bioengineering from the University of Maryland, College Park, and completed his postdoctoral research at the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Translational Tissue Engineering Center at Johns Hopkins University.

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