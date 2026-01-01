Ioana Aanei

Director, Business Development and Alliance Management, Scribe Therapeutics

Ioana L. Aanei is the director of business development and alliance management at Scribe Therapeutics, where she leads strategic partnerships to advance engineered CRISPR-based genetic medicines. With a background in chemical biology, Aanei specializes in building trusted industry relationships and transforming innovative ideas into positive momentum. Prior to Scribe Therapeutics, Aanei served as deputy director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute and as an entrepreneurship program manager at QB3. In these roles, she mentored life science founders, managed venture initiatives, and led academic programs centered on aging and fibrosis. Her career is defined by a commitment to connecting cross-functional resources within the biotech ecosystem to better serve patients and the broader community. In addition to her corporate leadership, Aanei is a dedicated community builder. She is the co-founder of Calamores, an organization focused on parental well-being and science-backed self-care. A sustained advocate for emerging talent, she actively mentors through Biocom and the Big Ideas program at the University of California, Berkeley. Aanei holds a doctorate in chemistry and chemical biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with honors from the California Institute of Technology.

Follow her on LinkedIn.