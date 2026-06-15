Heath Guay is the head of Precision Medicine Immunology at AbbVie. He has deep expertise in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, with over 20 years’ experience leading discovery research, translational science and precision medicine strategies in immunology across top-tier pharmaceutical organizations. During his tenure in the industry, Guay has advanced programs from discovery through first-in-human and late-stage clinical development. He has contributed to the discovery, development and life-cycle management of multiple blockbuster drugs, and has published extensively in major journals, including NEJM and Nature Reviews. He has also held leadership positions on several major biomarker, IBD and Lupus consortia. Guay earned his Ph.D. in immunology at the University of Pennsylvania, researching mechanisms of B cell and T cell tolerance, and autoreactive memory B cell formation. He performed postdoctoral research at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where he discovered a novel role for Toll-like receptors in the formation of B cell responses to viruses.