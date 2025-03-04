Harpreet Singh is the Chief Medical Officer of Precision for Medicine, a global leader in biomarker-driven clinical research and development. Previously, Dr. Singh was Director, Division of Oncology 2, Office of Oncologic Diseases, a division that regulated drugs and biologics for the treatment of thoracic and head and neck malignancies, neurologic tumors, pediatric solid tumors and rare tumors. In addition, Dr. Singh applied her large body of work in geriatrics as Associate Director for Cancer in Older Adults and Special Populations at the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE). She was previously a Fellow at the National Cancer Institute.