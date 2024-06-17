News
Elligo Health Research
Drug Development
Within Our Backyard: Finding Solutions to Overcome Research Resistance
For most biopharma sponsors, the crux of their challenge is how to identify an adequate number of evaluable patients to sufficiently power their late phase clinical research.
November 2, 2017
·
4 min read
·
Mary Costello, BioSpace.com Contributor
Lone Star Bio
Elligo Health Research Announces Expansion of Study Marketplace With Syneos Health
October 5, 2023
·
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
Barry Simms Named as Elligo Health Research’s Chief Operating Officer
August 29, 2023
·
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
Elligo Health Research Supporting Clinical Research Sites With a Platform to Help Grow Study Pipeline
June 22, 2023
·
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
Elligo Health Research® Names Dawn Sauro as New Chief Operating Officer
January 5, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
Elligo Health Research® Partners With Peoples Rx
April 20, 2022
·
2 min read
Deals
Elligo Health Research Acquires Root Health as Growth Accelerates
June 8, 2021
·
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
Elligo Health Research Teams With Laguna Clinical Research Associates
May 18, 2021
·
2 min read
Business
Elligo Health Research and Harris Computer Announce Partnership
May 6, 2021
·
3 min read
Business
Katie Eyestone, Kathleen Fairall, and Vanessa Watson Join Elligo Health Research
February 17, 2021
·
2 min read
Lone Star Bio
Elligo Surpasses 100-Million-Patient Network Milestone
February 1, 2021
·
2 min read
