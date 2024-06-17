SUBSCRIBE
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2019
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2019,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched* no earlier than 2017.
November 6, 2018
12 min read
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
NanOlogy Clinical and Preclinical Immune Data Presented at NACLC and SITC
December 19, 2023
3 min read
Drug Development
Interim Results from a NanOlogy Phase 2 Clinical Trial of its Intratumoral Investigational Drug in the Treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
October 10, 2023
6 min read
Lone Star Bio
NanOlogy Presents Clinical Research at 2023 DDW and ASCO Involving its Large Surface Area Microparticle Investigational Drugs
June 7, 2023
3 min read
Lone Star Bio
NanOlogy Granted a US Patent for Its Investigational Drugs in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in the Treatment of Cancer
March 7, 2023
4 min read
Lone Star Bio
NanOlogy Publishes Results From a Clinical Trial of Intracystic LSAM-PTX in Mucinous Pancreatic Cysts
December 20, 2022
3 min read
Drug Development
NanOlogy Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of Intratumoral LSAM-PTX with SOC in Patients with Nonoperable Lung Cancer
November 11, 2022
3 min read
Drug Development
CORRECTING and REPLACING NanOlogy Publishes Review Article of Preclinical and Clinical Research Supporting LSAM-DTX
October 3, 2022
3 min read
Drug Development
NanOlogy Publishes Review Article of Preclinical and Clinical Research Supporting LSAM-DTX
September 20, 2022
3 min read
Drug Development
NanOlogy Publishes Results from a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Large Surface Area Microparticle Docetaxel in High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer
August 1, 2022
5 min read
Drug Development
NanOlogy Publishes Results from a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of its Topical Investigational Drug in the Treatment of Cutaneous Metastases of Breast Cancer
May 3, 2022
4 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2019
