While the conditions surrounding the City by the Bay are in a negative light, there is still a significant amount of positive news coming out of the conference.
Fibrocor Therapeutics L.P. and Galapagos NV announced a global partnership focused on a novel target for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other indications.
Based in Toronto, Ontario, Fibrocor Therapeutics was launched in January 2017.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2018,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that started up no earlier than 2015.
