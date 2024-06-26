SUBSCRIBE
GVK Biosciences

NEWS
GVK Biosciences is now Aragen Bioscience.
GVK BIO | CRDO | Beyond Contract Research Organization
Business
GVK Bio continues to see growth tailwinds for 2020 thanks to a ‘crescendo of factors’
China-US trade challenges has led to de-risking by pharma companies
November 5, 2019
 · 
3 min read
IN THE PRESS
Business
Aragen (Formerly GVK BIO) to Partner With Global Biopharma With a Renewed Brand Promise
June 2, 2021
 · 
2 min read
Business
Serum Institute and Aragen Bioscience Announce Collaboration on Vaccine Development
January 8, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Business
GVK BIO Announces the Promotion of Sudhir Kumar Singh to Chief Operating Officer and Appointment of Ramesh Subramanian as the New Chief Commercial Officer of GVK BIO
September 4, 2019
 · 
2 min read
GVK BIO Announces Launch Of A GMP Compliant Analytical Services Laboratory
December 1, 2016
 · 
2 min read
Policy
FDA Extends License of the gvk bioSciences Private Limited Biomarker Database
February 4, 2013
 · 
1 min read
Business
gvk bioSciences Private Limited Enters Into Research Collaboration With Endo Pharmaceuticals
January 28, 2013
 · 
1 min read
Business
gvk bioSciences Private Limited and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Establish Novel Joint Development Partnership to Advance New Drugs for Cancer
January 9, 2013
 · 
1 min read
Business
gvk bioSciences Private Limited Licenses its Biomarker Database to the Division of Cancer Prevention, National Cancer Institute
September 4, 2012
 · 
2 min read
Policy
gvk bioSciences Private Limited’ Ahmedabad Clinical Pharmacology Unit Successfully Clears the FDA Audit
July 30, 2012
 · 
1 min read
Business
gvk bioSciences Private Limited Announces Multi-year Drug Discovery Collaboration with the Moulder Center for Drug Discovery Research, Temple University
November 28, 2011
 · 
3 min read
