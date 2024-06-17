SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Navitor Pharmaceuticals

NEWS
Business
BioSpace Movers and Shakers, July 19
Pharma and biotech companies from across the globe expand their leadership teams and boards.
July 18, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging: How to Live Forever or Die Trying
The Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging was launched in 1958 by the National Institutes of Health. The idea was to follow and study the lives of healthy, active people over their lifetimes, rather than after they were dead.
November 2, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Elevian Launches to Join Numerous Companies Focused on Longevity and Aging
In another example of companies focused on aging-related diseases, Elevian launched with $5.5 million in seed funding. Elevian’s founders came out of Stanford and then Harvard, focused on regenerative effects of “young blood.”
September 7, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Biotech Movers and Shakers for Aug. 6
Biotech companies continue to adjust their leadership ranks and strengthen the members of their organization representing and overseeing the companies. Here is a look at some of those adjustments.
August 6, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Navitor Appoints New CEO
Navitor Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, announced that Thomas E. Hughes will be the company’s new chief executive officer.
August 3, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2015
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Navitor Pharmaceuticals Announces Janssen Has Acquired Anakuria Therapeutics, Inc.
February 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Supernus and Navitor Announce Development and Option Agreement for Orally Active mTORC1 Activator NV-5138
April 21, 2020
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Navitor’s Three Phase 1 Studies for NV-5138 Show Antidepressant Effects and Biomarker Impact, Supporting Further Development of Direct Activator of mTORC1 in Depression
September 12, 2019
 · 
6 min read
Business
Navitor Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of James Randall Owen, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
July 15, 2019
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Navitor Pharmaceuticals Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication in Journal of Clinical Investigation Highlighting Rapid Antidepressant Effects of NV-5138
April 16, 2019
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Navitor Pharmaceuticals Commences Phase 1 Clinical Evaluation of NV-5138, a Novel mTORC1 Activator in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression
January 24, 2019
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Navitor Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
November 20, 2018
 · 
1 min read
Business
Navitor Pharmaceuticals Appoints Thomas E. Hughes, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer
August 2, 2018
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Navitor Pharmaceuticals Initiates a Clinical Study of NV-5138, a Novel, Oral Small Molecule for Treatment-Resistant Depression
June 26, 2018
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Navitor Pharmaceuticals to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference
May 17, 2018
 · 
1 min read
Load More