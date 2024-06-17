SUBSCRIBE
Drug Development
Ferring Biotherapeutic Packs a Punch in C. Difficile Infection Across Five Trials
Ferring Pharmaceuticals today announced positive results across all five of its prospective trials for a live biotherapeutic designed to reduce recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI).
September 30, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Drug Development
Rebiotix and Ferring’s Microbiome-based C. Diff Treatment Shows Early Positive Data
The therapy is being developed to decrease C. difficile (C. diff) infection recurrences.
May 6, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Aug. 23
Biopharma companies strengthen their senior leadership teams and boards of directors with this week’s appointments.
August 22, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Arc Bio Launches Antimicrobial Resistance Software
Arc Bio launched its proprietary antimicrobial resistance (AMR) software. It is the first in what it expects to be a series of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based products for pathogen detection.
July 24, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
FDA
FDA’s Approval of T2 Biosystems T2Bacteria Panel Underlines Importance of Sepsis Diagnosis and Treatment
On May 29, the FDA cleared T2 Biosystems’ T2Bacteria Panel for diagnosis of sepsis. In that sepsis is the third-leading cause of death in the U.S., this emphasizes the importance of work in this area.
July 10, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Recent Movement in Anti-Infectives Point to a Growing Market
On May 1, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Scynexi’s oral formulation of SCY-078 to treat vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC both Qualified Infectious Diseases Product (QIDP) and Fast Track Designation.
May 6, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Laboratory work at a blank steril bank. Cell splitting work.
Drug Development
Ferring Buys Rebiotix: Acquires Phase III Non-Antibiotic Treatment
Ferring Pharmaceuticals is buying Rebiotix. As part of the deal, will acquire Rebiotix’s lead program, RBX2660, a non-antibiotic treatment to prevent recurring Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
April 5, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Ferring Presents Award-Winning, Real-World Outcomes Analysis for Investigational Microbiota-Based Live Biotherapeutic, RBX2660, at ACG 2021
October 25, 2021
 · 
10 min read
Pharm Country
Ferring Presents Complete Data across Five RBX2660 Trials Demonstrating Consistent and Durable Efficacy in Recurrent C. Difficile Infection, as Well as Multiple Analyses Demonstrating Positive Shifts in Microbiome Properties
September 29, 2021
 · 
11 min read
Pharm Country
Ferring to Present Award-Winning, Landmark Research for Investigational Microbiota-Based Live Biotherapeutic RBX2660 at IDWeek 2021
September 22, 2021
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
Ferring and Rebiotix Present Positive Interim Phase 3 Results From Open-Label Study of Investigational Microbiota-Based Live Biotherapeutic RBX2660 at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW)
May 22, 2021
 · 
10 min read
Business
Ferring and Rebiotix Present Landmark Phase 3 Data Demonstrating Superior Efficacy of Investigational RBX2660 Versus Placebo to Reduce Recurrence of C. difficile Infection
May 21, 2021
 · 
9 min read
BioMidwest
Ferring and Rebiotix to Present Landmark Data for Investigational Microbiota-based Live Biotherapeutic RBX2660 at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2021
May 13, 2021
 · 
10 min read
BioMidwest
Ferring, Rebiotix and MyBiotics Collaborate to Develop Live Microbiome-Based Therapeutics in Reproductive Medicine and Maternal Health
February 17, 2021
 · 
7 min read
BioMidwest
Ferring Pharmaceuticals to Present New Microbiome Research Data at IDWeek 2020
October 21, 2020
 · 
6 min read
Business
Rebiotix, Inc and Karolinska Institutet Expand Partnership to Shape the Future of Microbiome Research
August 21, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Business
Rebiotix Leaders to Discuss Microbiome Product Development Challenges and Regulation at Microbiome Movement – Drug Development Summit 2019
June 26, 2019
 · 
5 min read
