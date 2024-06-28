News
DiaSorin Inc.
Diagnosis of Parvovirus B19 in Pregnancy Enhanced With Launch of a Unique Highly Sensitive Molecular Assay, DiaSorin Inc. Reveals
July 8, 2013
·
1 min read
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Cytek® Biosciences to Acquire Flow Cytometry and Imaging Business from DiaSorin
February 13, 2023
·
9 min read
Policy
QIAGEN and DiaSorin widen access to latent TB testing in the U.S. with FDA approval of QuantiFERON®-TB Gold Plus assay on LIAISON® XS
November 29, 2021
·
7 min read
QIAGEN, in partnership with DiaSorin, announces the launch of the new LIAISON® LymeDetect® Assay based on QuantiFERON technology in countries accepting CE Mark for early diagnosis of Lyme Borreliosis
April 21, 2021
·
10 min read
Policy
DiaSorin Obtains FDA Emergency Use Authorization and BARDA Funding for SARS-CoV-2 IgG Serology Kit for COVID-19 Testing in the U.S.
April 25, 2020
·
3 min read
QIAGEN and DiaSorin Launch Automated Testing for Latent TB infection with QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Technology on Widely Used LIAISON Platforms
September 17, 2018
·
2 min read
Business
QIAGEN and DiaSorin Partner to Offer Fully Automated Tuberculosis Detection With QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus Available on LIAISON Analyzer Systems
January 8, 2018
·
2 min read
Business
DiaSorin Inc. And Tecan To Collaborate In New Platform Development
June 23, 2017
·
2 min read
DiaSorin Inc. Release: CMV Assay Launched For Iam Molecular Benchtop Analyzer
July 15, 2014
·
6 min read
DiaSorin Inc. Release: New Iam HSV Provides Rapid Molecular Confirmation Of HSV Infection In Immunocompromised Individuals And In Cases Of Herpes Simplex Encephalitis
July 8, 2014
·
7 min read
DiaSorin Inc. Marks Significant Growth In Molecular Extraction Kit Sales
February 12, 2014
·
2 min read
