SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Phenomix Corporation

IN THE PRESS
Business
Phenomix Corporation, Former Highflying Diabetes Drugmaker, Shuts Down After Forest Laboratories, Inc. Walks
October 26, 2010
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Phenomix Corporation Announces Positive Results from a Phase 3 Study of Dutogliptin in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
April 20, 2010
 · 
1 min read
Business
Phenomix Corporation Grants Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA European Rights to Dutogliptin for Diabetes in Deal Worth Up to $191 Million
December 2, 2009
 · 
4 min read
Bio NC
Phenomix Corporation Implements etrials’ Trial Intelligence EDC to Improve Data Quality, Integrate Data in Real-time
March 31, 2009
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Phenomix Corporation Initiates Phase 1a Clinical Trial of Hepatitis C Protease Inhibitor PHX1766
October 28, 2008
 · 
1 min read
Business
Forest Laboratories, Inc. (JOBS) and Phenomix Corporation in $340 Million Diabetes Deal
October 23, 2008
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Phenomix Corporation Announces PHX1149 Phase 2b Clinical Trial Results for Type 2 Diabetes
May 19, 2008
 · 
1 min read
Deals
Phenomix Corporation Files for $86.25 Million IPO
January 28, 2008
 · 
1 min read
Business
Phenomix Corporation Hires John Crawford as Chief Financial Officer and Appoints Arlene Morris to Board of Directors
October 17, 2007
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Phenomix Corporation Initiates Phase 2b Clinical Trial of PHX1149 for Type 2 Diabetes; Will Present PHX1149 Data at EASD
September 11, 2007
 · 
1 min read
Load More
JOBS