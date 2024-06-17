Semma Therapeutics
Semma Therapeutics was acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals in 2019.
Semma will become a separate operating subsidiary of Vertex. Semma is working to advance Melton’s methodology for creating billions of functional, insulin-producing beta cells.
The round was co-led by Eight Roads Ventures and Cowen Healthcare Investments.
