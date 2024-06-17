SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Semma Therapeutics

NEWS
Semma Therapeutics was acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals in 2019.
Deals
Vertex Branches Into Diabetes, Acquiring Semma for $950 Million
Semma will become a separate operating subsidiary of Vertex. Semma is working to advance Melton’s methodology for creating billions of functional, insulin-producing beta cells.
September 3, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Future Leaders of the Next Generation of Business People
Business
Hiring Roundup of Biotech Leaders
Biotech companies tapped a number of new upper management and c-suite executives last week. BioSpace put together a roundup of some of the latest appointments in the industry, which includes a number of new chief executive officers hired to helm companies.
May 13, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Investor
Genetown
Cambridge’s Semma Therapeutics Lands $114M for Novel Diabetes Quest
The round was co-led by Eight Roads Ventures and Cowen Healthcare Investments.
November 30, 2017
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
The Next Generation: Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2017
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen “Class of 2017,” which is a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies that launched no earlier than 2014.
January 3, 2017
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
What You Need to Know About Semma Therapeutics
Business
What You Need to Know About Semma Therapeutics
January 3, 2017
 · 
4 min read
Business
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in the U.S.
BioSpace is pleased to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2016.” This list contains 20 life science companies that launched no earlier than 2013 and are headquartered in the United States.
January 26, 2016
 · 
15 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
What You Need to Know About Semma Therapeutics
Business
What You Need to Know About Semma Therapeutics
December 3, 2015
 · 
6 min read
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2016
IN THE PRESS
Deals
Vertex to Acquire Semma Therapeutics With a Goal of Developing Curative Cell-Based Treatments for Type 1 Diabetes
September 3, 2019
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Semma Therapeutics Announces Pre-Clinical Proof-of-Concept in Two Lead Programs in Type 1 Diabetes
July 1, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Business
Semma Therapeutics Appoints Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer
May 29, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Semma Therapeutics Announces Publication in Nature Demonstrating Advancements in Regenerative Cell Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes
May 8, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Business
Semma Therapeutics Expands Executive Leadership Team
December 18, 2018
 · 
2 min read
Business
Semma Therapeutics Appoints Bastiano Sanna, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer and President
May 10, 2018
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Semma Therapeutics To Present At 2017 Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mesa
October 5, 2017
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Semma Therapeutics Receives Investment From JDRF T1D Fund
March 22, 2017
 · 
3 min read
Business
Defymed Enters Partnership With Semma Therapeutics
December 12, 2016
 · 
3 min read
Business
Semma Therapeutics Announces Mark Fishman, M.D. Has Joined Its Board Of Directors As Chairman
November 7, 2016
 · 
3 min read
Load More