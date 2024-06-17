Forty Seven Inc.
Forty Seven Inc. was acquired by Gilead in 2020.
The FDA placed a partial clinical hold on studies conducted by Gilead Sciences assessing the combination of magrolimab plus azacitidine due to concerns of unexpected adverse events.
“This agreement builds on Gilead’s presence in immuno-oncology and adds significant potential to our clinical pipeline,” said Daniel O’Day, Gilead’s chairman and chief executive officer.
Shares of Forty Seven Inc. were up in premarket trading on rumors that Gilead Sciences has approached the company about a potential partnership or acquisition.
It was a particularly busy week in clinical trial news, largely because of the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. Here’s a look.
As the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting wrapped up in Orlando, Florida, there were hundreds of studies and results presented. Here’s a look at some.
The triple combination therapy does not use a chemotherapy agent in its experimental treatment for an aggressive blood cancer.
Transition continues as biotech companies continue to adjust their leadership ranks and strengthen the members of their organization representing and overseeing the companies. Here is a look at some of those transitions.
It’s been a pretty good year for biotech initial public offerings (IPOs), with two Bay Area biotechs marking numbers eight and nine for the area.
Rumor is there’s a new approach to fighting cancer in town.
