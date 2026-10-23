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SERB Pharmaceuticals

IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
SERB Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of European and MENA Rights to Idefirix® (imlifidase) from Hansa Biopharma
July 1, 2026
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
SERB Pharmaceuticals to acquire European and MENA rights to Idefirix® (imlifidase) from Hansa Biopharma for €115 million
May 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
SERB Pharmaceuticals Announces ThyroSafe 130 mg Potassium Iodide Tablets are Now Commercially Available in the US
May 7, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
SERB Pharmaceuticals Agrees to Acquire Y-mAbs Therapeutics
August 6, 2025
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
SFJ Pharmaceuticals & SERB Pharmaceuticals Present Positive Final Results from Pivotal Ph 3 REVERSE-IT Trial of Bentracimab for the Reversal of Antiplatelet Effects of Ticagrelor in Patients Requiring Surgery or Experiencing Major Bleeding
March 31, 2025
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
SERB Pharmaceuticals expands leading emergency care portfolio with acquisition of Aurlumyn™ (iloprost IV) for severe frostbite
October 22, 2024
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3 min read
Press Releases
Emergent BioSolutions Completes Sale of RSDL® (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion) Kit to SERB Pharmaceuticals for $75 Million
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
SERB Pharmaceuticals appoints Vanessa Wolfeler as CEO to drive next stage of the company’s growth
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
SERB Pharmaceuticals grants exclusive license to M8 Pharmaceuticals, an Acino company, to bring Voraxaze® (Glucarpidase) to cancer patients in Latin America
March 20, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
SERB Pharmaceuticals acquires Vistogard® and Xuriden® from Wellstat Therapeutics
July 13, 2023
 · 
6 min read
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