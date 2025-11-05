News
Augustine Therapeutics
NEWS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Augustine Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in Phase I clinical trial evaluating lead candidate AGT-100216 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease
May 27, 2025
·
3 min read
Press Releases
Augustine Therapeutics appoints Rie Schultz Hansen, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer and establishes Copenhagen-based subsidiary effective immediately
May 21, 2025
·
4 min read
Press Releases
Augustine Therapeutics appoints Rie Schultz Hansen, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer and establishes Copenhagen-based subsidiary
May 21, 2025
·
4 min read
Press Releases
Augustine Therapeutics builds its Management Team with Virginie Cartage joining as CFO and Dr. Andy Hu as CBO
April 30, 2025
·
4 min read
Press Releases
Augustine Therapeutics appoints Industry Veteran Pascale Witz as Chair of its Board of Directors
April 9, 2025
·
3 min read
Press Releases
Augustine Therapeutics raises oversubscribed EUR 78 million / USD 85 million Series A financing round
March 24, 2025
·
7 min read
Press Releases
Augustine Therapeutics appoints Gerhard Koenig as Chief Executive Officer as Company Prepares to Enter the Clinic
February 13, 2025
·
3 min read
Augustine Therapeutics Raises EUR 17 Million in a Series A First Closing to Advance Lead Candidate Into Clinical Development in Neurological Diseases
June 26, 2024
·
6 min read