SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Tozaro

Tozaro is developing a novel suite of reagents to support development and manufacture of viral vectors in cell and gene therapy. We see viral vectors through a different lens that allows us to approach common applications such as quantification of viral titer or capture chromatography in a completely different way. We believe the industry needs better tools to help realize the potential of cell and gene therapy.

The Exchange Building
Colworth Park, Sharnbrook
Bedford, MK44 1LQ
Visit website
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
MIP Discovery rebrands as Tozaro as it completes transition to supporting cell and gene therapy viral vector analytics and purification
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Tozaro closes £7M Series A financing to drive commercialization in cell and gene therapy space
February 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read