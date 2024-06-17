News
BRAINbox Solutions, Inc
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
BioCapital
BRAINBox Solutions to Present Updated Data at Three Leading Conferences from HeadSMART II and NIH-funded Geriatrics Clinical Trials of BRAINBox TBI Concussion Test
March 4, 2024
·
5 min read
BioCapital
BRAINBox Solutions Announces Initial Series B Investments to Support U.S. Regulatory Clearance, Initial Commercialization of BRAINBox TBI Concussion Diagnostic/Prognostic Test
October 30, 2023
·
3 min read
BioCapital
USPTO Issues Notice of Allowance to BRAINBox Solutions to Grant Broad U.S. Patent Covering Biomarkers that Correlate to MRI Neuroimaging Findings
March 17, 2023
·
3 min read
BioCapital
BRAINBox Solutions Announces New U.S. Patent Allowance, Strengthening Biomarker Portfolio for Multi-Modal Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Test
October 4, 2022
·
4 min read
BioCapital
BRAINBox Solutions Awarded $3.5 Million NIH SBIR Grant to Develop Geriatric Specific Multi-Modality Diagnostic and Prognostic Testing System for mTBI (Concussion)
March 21, 2022
·
6 min read
BioCapital
BRAINBox Solutions Announces Enrollment Begins in Pivotal, HeadSMART II Clinical Study of BRAINBox TBI Concussion Diagnostic and Prognostic Test
December 16, 2020
·
3 min read
BioCapital
BRAINBox Solutions Announces First Close in $23 Million in Series A Financing to Support Development and Pivotal Clinical Trial of ‘Breakthrough’ Concussion Diagnostic/Prognostic Test
December 8, 2020
·
4 min read
BioCapital
BRAINBox Solutions™ Receives Breakthrough Device Designation from FDA for First-of-Kind Device to Aid in Concussion Diagnosis and Prognosis
June 5, 2019
·
3 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
