BRAINbox Solutions, Inc

BRAINBox Solutions to Present Updated Data at Three Leading Conferences from HeadSMART II and NIH-funded Geriatrics Clinical Trials of BRAINBox TBI Concussion Test
March 4, 2024
BRAINBox Solutions Announces Initial Series B Investments to Support U.S. Regulatory Clearance, Initial Commercialization of BRAINBox TBI Concussion Diagnostic/Prognostic Test
October 30, 2023
USPTO Issues Notice of Allowance to BRAINBox Solutions to Grant Broad U.S. Patent Covering Biomarkers that Correlate to MRI Neuroimaging Findings
March 17, 2023
BRAINBox Solutions Announces New U.S. Patent Allowance, Strengthening Biomarker Portfolio for Multi-Modal Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Test
October 4, 2022
BRAINBox Solutions Awarded $3.5 Million NIH SBIR Grant to Develop Geriatric Specific Multi-Modality Diagnostic and Prognostic Testing System for mTBI (Concussion)
March 21, 2022
BRAINBox Solutions Announces Enrollment Begins in Pivotal, HeadSMART II Clinical Study of BRAINBox TBI Concussion Diagnostic and Prognostic Test
December 16, 2020
BRAINBox Solutions Announces First Close in $23 Million in Series A Financing to Support Development and Pivotal Clinical Trial of ‘Breakthrough’ Concussion Diagnostic/Prognostic Test
December 8, 2020
BRAINBox Solutions™ Receives Breakthrough Device Designation from FDA for First-of-Kind Device to Aid in Concussion Diagnosis and Prognosis
June 5, 2019
