SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Tiamat Sciences

IN THE PRESS
Bio NC
Women-owned Startups Collaborate Toward a Scalable and Cost-Effective Future for Sustainable Biotechnology
October 26, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Bio NC
Female-owned biotech startup, Tiamat Sciences raise an extension of $2M to accelerate product validation and strategic partnerships
March 9, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Bio NC
Female-Owned Biotech Startup Tiamat Sciences Raises $3 Million to Manufacture Plant-Based Biomolecules
November 24, 2021
 · 
4 min read
JOBS