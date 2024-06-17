SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest
Battelle Brings Specialized Engineering Capabilities and Clinical Study Expertise to Collaboration with Spark Biomedical on Department of Defense $1.15 Million Grant
December 14, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Spark Biomedical Awarded $1.15M Department of Defense Phase II STTR Grant in Partnership with Battelle Memorial Institute
August 29, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Spark Biomedical Taps AcuityMD to “Turbo-Charge” Efforts to Build New Market of Non-Invasive Therapeutics for Opioid Use Disorder
October 20, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
Battelle and Spark Biomedical, Inc. Join Forces to Advance Bioelectric Treatment Solutions for Opioid Use Disorder
April 5, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Job Trends
Spark Biomedical Launches Clinical Trial to Treat Opioid Withdrawal
November 21, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Job Trends
Spark Biomedical Receives $217K NIH Grant to Help Opioid-Addicted Newborns
October 18, 2019
 · 
4 min read
