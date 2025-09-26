News
ProtaGene
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
New Capital Strengthens ProtaGene’s Advanced Analytical Leadership in the Biologics and Cell and Gene Therapy Markets
November 20, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
ProtaGene Appoints New Scientific and Commercial Leadership to Support Evolving Needs of Biologic and Cell & Gene Therapy Innovators
January 31, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
Analytical Service Leaders in Biopharmaceutical and Gene Therapy Development Unify Operations and Re-brand as ProtaGene
January 12, 2022
·
3 min read
Deals
Protagen Protein Services and BioAnalytix Merge
April 11, 2019
·
3 min read
Deals
Protagen Protein Services and BioAnalytix Merge to Create Global Analytic Service Partner for Biopharmaceuticals
April 11, 2019
·
3 min read
Business
Protagen AG Appoints Immuno-Oncology Experts to Its Scientific Advisory Board
December 18, 2018
·
3 min read
Protagen Protein Services (PPS) expands analytical Service Spectrum in Biosimilar Development Support
August 3, 2018
·
2 min read
Protagen AG Launches NavigAID Assay To Support Clinical Drug Development For Autoimmune Diseases
December 14, 2016
·
3 min read
Protagen AG Launches Navigaid Assay To Support Clinical Drug Development For Autoimmune Diseases
December 13, 2016
·
3 min read
Protagen AG Supports Novel Route To Serum Based Prostate Cancer Diagnostics
February 11, 2016
·
3 min read
JOBS
