Life Edit Therapeutics is an ElevateBio company focused on advancing next-generation gene editing technologies and therapeutics. Life Edit has built a highly innovative platform with one of the world’s largest and most diverse libraries of RNA-guided nucleases (RGNs), base editors, and reverse transcriptase (RT) editors that provide flexible editing and unprecedented access to the genome. The platform allows Life Edit to target any genomic sequence and potentially develop novel human therapeutics for the most challenging genetic diseases by enabling ex vivo engineering for cell therapies and regenerative medicines and in vivo delivery of gene therapies.