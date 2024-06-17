SUBSCRIBE
Life Edit Therapeutics

Life Edit Therapeutics is an ElevateBio company focused on advancing next-generation gene editing technologies and therapeutics. Life Edit has built a highly innovative platform with one of the world’s largest and most diverse libraries of RNA-guided nucleases (RGNs), base editors, and reverse transcriptase (RT) editors that provide flexible editing and unprecedented access to the genome. The platform allows Life Edit to target any genomic sequence and potentially develop novel human therapeutics for the most challenging genetic diseases by enabling ex vivo engineering for cell therapies and regenerative medicines and in vivo delivery of gene therapies.

NEWS
Business
ElevateBio Takes Title of Largest 2023 Funding with $401M Series D
The Massachusetts-based company has claimed the year’s largest fundraise so far and secured a powerhouse R&D partner in Novo Nordisk to develop gene editing medicines.
May 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bio NC
Life Edit Therapeutics to Present Data Demonstrating Therapeutic Potential of its Novel Gene Editing Platform
April 25, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Business
Moderna And Life Edit Therapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate the Development of Novel In Vivo Gene Editing Therapies
February 22, 2023
 · 
8 min read