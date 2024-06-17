News
Sonata Therapeutics
Genetown
Sonata Therapeutics and the Champalimaud Foundation Announce Research Collaboration for SNT-3012 in Pancreatic and Colorectal Cancers
March 5, 2024
·
3 min read
Genetown
Sonata Therapeutics Announces Presentations Supporting its Network Medicines™ Approach at SITC 2023
October 30, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
Sonata Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Francesco Marincola, M.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
March 21, 2023
·
3 min read
