Biotech Bay
Deepcell Announces Successful Installation of the First Commercial REM-I Platform
May 2, 2024
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Delivers Final Beta Testing Instruments Ahead of Full REM-I Platform Launch
March 13, 2024
Business
Deepcell Announces Collaboration with NVIDIA to Accelerate Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence in Single Cell Research
January 8, 2024
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Announces Presentation at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 3, 2024
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Launches AI-Powered Single Cell Analysis Platform to Accelerate Cell Biology Discovery and Catalyze Field of Morpholomics
May 17, 2023
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Releases First-of-Its-Kind Single Cell Morphology Data Sets
February 6, 2023
Business
Deepcell Names Human Resources Veteran Kady Cooper as Head of People to Support Rapid Growth
August 16, 2022
Business
Deepcell Names Life Sciences Operations Leader Kevin Farrell as SVP and Head of Operations
June 14, 2022
Business
Deepcell Expands Commercial Team With Life Science Industry Marketing Leader Giovanna Prout as VP of Marketing
April 6, 2022
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Raises $73 Million Series B Round to Advance Its AI-Powered Single Cell Analysis Platform
March 17, 2022
  • NextGen Class of 2022
