Deepcell
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Announces Successful Installation of the First Commercial REM-I Platform
May 2, 2024
·
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Delivers Final Beta Testing Instruments Ahead of Full REM-I Platform Launch
March 13, 2024
·
3 min read
Business
Deepcell Announces Collaboration with NVIDIA to Accelerate Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence in Single Cell Research
January 8, 2024
·
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Announces Presentation at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 3, 2024
·
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Launches AI-Powered Single Cell Analysis Platform to Accelerate Cell Biology Discovery and Catalyze Field of Morpholomics
May 17, 2023
·
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Releases First-of-Its-Kind Single Cell Morphology Data Sets
February 6, 2023
·
4 min read
Business
Deepcell Names Human Resources Veteran Kady Cooper as Head of People to Support Rapid Growth
August 16, 2022
·
4 min read
Business
Deepcell Names Life Sciences Operations Leader Kevin Farrell as SVP and Head of Operations
June 14, 2022
·
3 min read
Business
Deepcell Expands Commercial Team With Life Science Industry Marketing Leader Giovanna Prout as VP of Marketing
April 6, 2022
·
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Deepcell Raises $73 Million Series B Round to Advance Its AI-Powered Single Cell Analysis Platform
March 17, 2022
·
4 min read
