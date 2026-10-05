KCAS Bio | Global Bioanalytical & Biomarker CRO

KCAS Bio is a leading global bioanalytical and biomarker contract research organization (CRO) helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accelerate drug development from discovery through commercialization.

With more than 45 years of experience, KCAS Bio has supported 315+ approved drugs and developed thousands of proprietary methods. Our comprehensive scientific capabilities span small and large molecules/LBA, advanced therapeutics, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, biomarkers, flow cytometry, and molecular biology.

Bioanalysis is our core focus. We combine the scientific depth, capacity, and global reach with a flexible, accessible, and collaborative approach. Our scientists work as an extension of sponsors’ teams, delivering reliable, decision-ready data through GLP/GCLP-compliant laboratories.

With locations across the United States and Europe, and a strategic alliance in Australia, KCAS Bio helps sponsors advance life-changing therapies worldwide.

Science Accelerated.