SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

KCAS Bio

KCAS Bio | Global Bioanalytical & Biomarker CRO

KCAS Bio is a leading global bioanalytical and biomarker contract research organization (CRO) helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accelerate drug development from discovery through commercialization.

With more than 45 years of experience, KCAS Bio has supported 315+ approved drugs and developed thousands of proprietary methods. Our comprehensive scientific capabilities span small and large molecules/LBA, advanced therapeutics, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, biomarkers, flow cytometry, and molecular biology.

Bioanalysis is our core focus. We combine the scientific depth, capacity, and global reach with a flexible, accessible, and collaborative approach. Our scientists work as an extension of sponsors’ teams, delivering reliable, decision-ready data through GLP/GCLP-compliant laboratories.

With locations across the United States and Europe, and a strategic alliance in Australia, KCAS Bio helps sponsors advance life-changing therapies worldwide.

Science Accelerated.

10830 S Clay Blair Blvd.
Olathe, KS 66061
Tel: 913-248-3000
Visit website
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
KCAS Bio Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Paul Kirchgraber and Kurt Doyle
November 3, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Deals
KCAS Expands Its Transatlantic Presence with the Acquisition of France-based Active Biomarkers
September 12, 2022
 · 
5 min read