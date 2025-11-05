SUBSCRIBE
Arnatar Debuts With $52M To Advance RNA Therapies That Go Beyond Silencing
Arnatar is developing ART4, an antisense oligonucleotide that ups the expression of its target protein to treat a rare disease called Alagille syndrome.
August 25, 2025
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Arnatar Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2025 and ASN Kidney Week 2025
October 21, 2025
4 min read
Arnatar Therapeutics Emerges from Stealth and Announces Receipt of FDA Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for ART4
August 25, 2025
3 min read
