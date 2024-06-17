Interline Therapeutics
Foresite Labs CEO Vikram Bajaj believes that data science will fundamentally transform the life sciences and translate into the development of new therapeutics for various disease states.
Such a deep, data-driven approach is enabling precision medicine, in particular, which is expanding from oncology to autoimmune diseases and other conditions.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
Foresite Labs-incubated company Interline Therapeutics announced Thursday that it had raised $92 million in a financing round co-led by Foresite Capital and ARCH Venture Partners.
