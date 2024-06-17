SUBSCRIBE
Scorpion Therapeutics

Business
Scorpion Therapeutics Accelerates Precision Oncology 2.0 for More Patient Populations
Scorpion Therapeutics is on a mission to create a world where many more cancer patients can benefit from precision therapies. Earlier this year, it struck a $75 million alliance with AstraZeneca.
October 27, 2022
7 min read
BioSpace Staff
Drug Development
Biopharma Companies Line Up Presentations Ahead of AACR Oncology Conference
Biopharma companies are preparing to unveil new data for various oncology programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans next month.
March 9, 2022
4 min read
Alex Keown
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Business
Scorpion and AstraZeneca Strike $1.5B Deal Against Hard-to-Treat Proteins
The companies believe the collaboration, valued at more than $1.5 billion, for up to three small molecule therapeutics has the potential to transform oncology treatments.
January 13, 2022
2 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
19 min read
Heather McKenzie
Business
New CEOs Named at Two Biopharma Companies
Scorpion Therapeutics announced its new CEO Dr. Axel Hoos while Tenax Therapeutics named Christopher Giordano as its new chief executive.
July 8, 2021
2 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Biopharma Investments Strong in the First Week of 2021
This week multiple companies have announced millions of investment dollars have flooded their coffers to advance research and development of multiple therapies. BioSpace is rounding up the announcements.
January 7, 2021
5 min read
Alex Keown
  • NextGen Class of 2022
Business
Scorpion Therapeutics Appoints Adam Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer and Expands Leadership Team
January 4, 2024
7 min read
Business
Scorpion Therapeutics Appoints Precision Medicine Leader Jeff Albers as Strategic Advisor
October 24, 2023
3 min read
Drug Development
Scorpion Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for STX-241, a Fourth-Generation EGFR Inhibitor, at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Symposium 2023
October 13, 2023
7 min read
Drug Development
Scorpion Therapeutics and Pierre Fabre Laboratories Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of STX-721, a Mutant-Selective EGFR Exon 20 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
October 10, 2023
6 min read
Drug Development
Scorpion Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of STX-478, Its Mutant-Selective PI3Kα Inhibitor for the Treatment of Breast Cancer and Other Solid Tumors
May 2, 2023
5 min read
Business
Scorpion Therapeutics and Pierre Fabre Announce Collaboration and License Agreement to Co-Develop and Commercialize STX-721 and STX-241 for Patients with EGFR Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
April 4, 2023
8 min read
Genetown
Scorpion Therapeutics Nominates STX-241 as Potentially Best-in-Class Fourth-Generation EGFR Inhibitor Development Candidate for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
April 3, 2023
4 min read
Drug Development
Scorpion Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for Potential Best-in-Class PI3Kα Inhibitor at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
December 8, 2022
5 min read
Drug Development
Scorpion Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for Potential Best-in-Class Mutant-Selective PI3Kα Inhibitor at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
November 21, 2022
3 min read
Business
Scorpion Therapeutics Announces Formation of World-Class Clinical Scientific Advisory Board
November 7, 2022
9 min read
