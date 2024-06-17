SUBSCRIBE
Inhalon Biopharma

IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Inhalon Biopharma Announces Positive Results from Study Demonstrating Superior Safety and Efficacy of its Inhaled Antibody Platform Over Systemic Dosing
March 20, 2024
Bio NC
Inhalon Biopharma Announces Two Publications Advancing its Inhaled Antibody Treatment Platform for Acute Respiratory Infections
March 14, 2024
Bio NC
Inhalon Biopharma Secures U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command Award to Support Development of Inhaled Therapeutics for Treatment of COVID-19
November 15, 2023
Business
Inhalon Biopharma Expands Therapeutic Horizons with Licensing of hMPV Antibodies from the University of Georgia
November 1, 2023
Drug Development
Inhalon Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Study of Inhaled IN-006 to Treat COVID-19
October 7, 2021
