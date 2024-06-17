News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
Neuraly
NEWS
JOBS
NEWS
Drug Development
Startup Neuraly Launches with $36 Million: Targets Neurodegenerative Diseases
Maryland-based Neuraly surged forth from the startup gate with $36 million in Series A funding that will finance the company’s research into the development of therapies for neurodegenerative disorders.
July 18, 2018
·
2 min read
·
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Neuraly Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of NLY01 in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease
April 19, 2022
·
5 min read
BioCapital
Neuraly Announces Strategic Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to Explore use of NLY01 to Therapeutically Target a Neuroinflammatory Mechanism of Glaucoma
November 10, 2020
·
4 min read
Drug Development
Neuraly Receives FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application to Initiate Phase 2B Trial of NLY01 for Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease
November 2, 2020
·
3 min read
Drug Development
CORRECTING and REPLACING Neuraly Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of NLY01 for Patients with Parkinson’s Disease
March 3, 2020
·
4 min read
Deals
D&D Pharmatech Raises $137.1M in Series B Financing to Advance Potential Disease-Modifying Treatments
August 14, 2019
·
4 min read
BioCapital
Startup Neuraly Raises $36M to Bring Potential Disease-Modifying Treatments to Patients with Parkinson’s Disease
July 18, 2018
·
3 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details