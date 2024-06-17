SUBSCRIBE
Drug Development
Startup Neuraly Launches with $36 Million: Targets Neurodegenerative Diseases
Maryland-based Neuraly surged forth from the startup gate with $36 million in Series A funding that will finance the company’s research into the development of therapies for neurodegenerative disorders.
July 18, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Neuraly Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of NLY01 in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease
April 19, 2022
 · 
5 min read
BioCapital
Neuraly Announces Strategic Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to Explore use of NLY01 to Therapeutically Target a Neuroinflammatory Mechanism of Glaucoma
November 10, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Neuraly Receives FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application to Initiate Phase 2B Trial of NLY01 for Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease
November 2, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
CORRECTING and REPLACING Neuraly Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of NLY01 for Patients with Parkinson’s Disease
March 3, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Deals
D&D Pharmatech Raises $137.1M in Series B Financing to Advance Potential Disease-Modifying Treatments
August 14, 2019
 · 
4 min read
BioCapital
Startup Neuraly Raises $36M to Bring Potential Disease-Modifying Treatments to Patients with Parkinson’s Disease
July 18, 2018
 · 
3 min read
