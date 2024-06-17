SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Celsius Therapeutics

NEWS
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Tessera, Tessa, Adial and More
This week’s Movers & Shakers includes Tessa and Adial bringing in new CEOs, while other companies strengthened their regulatory and medical teams with key appointments
August 25, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Gold colored 2022 sitting over American Dollar bills. Selective focus. Horizontal composition with copy space. Money printing and inflation concept.
Celsius Nets $83M to Bring Precision IBD Treatment to Trial
Celsius Therapeutics raised $83 million in funding, paving the way for several ambitious projects announced in its recently released key initiatives for 2022.
March 24, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Close up top view of young business people putting their hands together. Stack of hands. Unity and teamwork concept.
Business
J&J’s Janssen Doubles Down on Bioinformatics with Celsius Therapeutics Partnership
Under the terms of the agreement, Celsius will use its single-cell genomics and machine learning platform to attempt to identify predictive biomarkers from Janssen’s VEGA Phase IIa clinical trial.
July 9, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Celsius Therapeutics Launches with $65 Million Series A
The financing was led by Third Rock Ventures with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Heritage Provider Network, Casdin Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments and others.
May 15, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Celsius Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CEL383, an Anti-TREM1 Antibody for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
August 3, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Celsius Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Anti-TREM1 Antibody at 18th Congress of ECCO - Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
February 27, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Celsius Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Anti-TREM1 Antibody for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at 2023 Crohn’s & Colitis Congress
January 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Celsius Therapeutics Names Scientific Advisers
September 22, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Business
Celsius Therapeutics Appoints Sarah Grant, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
August 25, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Celsius Therapeutics Highlights Recent Accomplishments and Key Initiatives for 2022
March 24, 2022
 · 
4 min read
Business
Celsius Therapeutics Signs Research Agreements with Leading Academic Centers to Develop Insights into Inflammatory Bowel Disease Biology
July 1, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Business
Celsius Therapeutics Announces Key Leadership Appointments
May 12, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Business
Celsius Therapeutics Signs Multiple Agreements with Academic Institutions to Access Samples for the Identification of Novel Targets in Immune Checkpoint Therapy Resistance
September 19, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Business
Celsius Therapeutics Signs Collaboration Agreement with Janssen to Identify Response Biomarkers for Ulcerative Colitis
July 9, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Load More