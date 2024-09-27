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Wacker Biotech

ABOUT

Wacker Biotech is the CDMO partner of choice for manufacturing of advanced therapies and vaccines, as well as live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) and recombinant proteins based on microbial systems. Our science-driven solutions include proprietary platforms for protein expression and LBP production, as well as state-of-the-art technologies for the full nucleic acid manufacturing chain, from the production of plasmid and template DNA as a starting material for mRNA, through the in vitro transcription of mRNA, to lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation.

As of July 2021, our San Diego manufacturing facility in Sorrento Valley became the latest addition to the Wacker Biotech family, joining sites in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, as well as Halle and Jena, Germany. In 2024, we quadrupled our mRNA production capacity with the completion of a state-of-the art, new mRNA competence center as a second site in Halle.

With decades of biologics manufacturing experience and expertise, combined with steadfast dedication to our clients’ success, we provide hands-on guidance from concept to commercialization. We offer diverse scales and equipment ranging from single use fermenters for research-grade supply to stainless steel fermenters with GMP capacity up to 1500 L for pre-clinical supply and the commercial market.

Wacker Biotech US Inc. in San Diego is a wholly owned subsidiary of 110-year-old Wacker Chemie AG, based in Munich, Germany. Complementing our bioprocess development and manufacturing experts at our five global sites is a team of dedicated research scientists at the Wacker Chemie R&D hub. This team leads continuous innovations in pDNA and mRNA production, LNP formulation, protein manufacturing, and analytical development.

10390 Pacific Center Court, San Diego, CA 92121
Tel: 858-875-4700
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IN THE PRESS
In San Diego, WACKER operates microbial fermentation lines with a capacity of up to 650 liters for production and purification of pDNA. After a successful evaluation process, the CDMO production of antibiotic-free pDNA is likely to be carried out here. (Photo: WACKER)
Press Releases
WACKER and Gearbox Biosciences announce strategic collaboration to advance plasmid DNA manufacturing technologies
August 6, 2025
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3 min read
Official opening of the WACKER Biotechnology Center: (from left) Bavaria’s Minister of Economic Affairs Hubert Aiwanger, Ernst-Ludwig Winnacker, Gene Center LMU Munich, Martina Schulze-Adams, Head of Corporate R&D at WACKER, WACKER CEO Christian Hartel, WACKER Personnel Director Angela Wörl and Mathias Wiedemann, President Biosolutions at WACKER.
Press Releases
Ready and running – WACKER Biotechnology Center in Munich
July 9, 2025
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2 min read
As a CDMO, Wacker Biotech US Inc. operates microbial fermentation lines with a capacity of up to 650 liters for cGMP compliant production and purification of pDNA as well as pharmaceutical proteins (Photo: WACKER).
Press Releases
Wacker Biotech announces strategic collaboration with RNAV8 Bio to enhance mRNA therapeutics development
April 2, 2025
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3 min read
Press Releases
MinervaX and Wacker Biotech Announce Manufacturing Collaboration for Prophylactic Vaccine Targeting Group B Streptococcus
September 17, 2024
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5 min read
Press Releases
WACKER & CordenPharma Enter Pandemic Readiness on 1 June 2024 After Successful Expansion & Qualification
June 19, 2024
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5 min read
Press Releases
WACKER Opens mRNA Competence Center in Halle an der Saale, Germany
June 3, 2024
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4 min read
Press Releases
WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Biopharmaceuticals in San Diego
May 6, 2024
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2 min read
Press Releases
Pantherna and WACKER Intensify Collaboration in the Development and Production of mRNA Biopharmaceuticals
April 5, 2024
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4 min read
Press Releases
Caeregen Therapeutics and Wacker Biotech Announce Collaboration Agreement to Produce the Regenerative Medicine Clinical Candidate CTR-107 (Noregen™) for Retinal Diseases
June 28, 2023
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6 min read
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