ABOUT

Wacker Biotech is the CDMO partner of choice for manufacturing of advanced therapies and vaccines, as well as live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) and recombinant proteins based on microbial systems. Our science-driven solutions include proprietary platforms for protein expression and LBP production, as well as state-of-the-art technologies for the full nucleic acid manufacturing chain, from the production of plasmid and template DNA as a starting material for mRNA, through the in vitro transcription of mRNA, to lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation.

As of July 2021, our San Diego manufacturing facility in Sorrento Valley became the latest addition to the Wacker Biotech family, joining sites in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, as well as Halle and Jena, Germany. In 2024, we quadrupled our mRNA production capacity with the completion of a state-of-the art, new mRNA competence center as a second site in Halle.

With decades of biologics manufacturing experience and expertise, combined with steadfast dedication to our clients’ success, we provide hands-on guidance from concept to commercialization. We offer diverse scales and equipment ranging from single use fermenters for research-grade supply to stainless steel fermenters with GMP capacity up to 1500 L for pre-clinical supply and the commercial market.

Wacker Biotech US Inc. in San Diego is a wholly owned subsidiary of 110-year-old Wacker Chemie AG, based in Munich, Germany. Complementing our bioprocess development and manufacturing experts at our five global sites is a team of dedicated research scientists at the Wacker Chemie R&D hub. This team leads continuous innovations in pDNA and mRNA production, LNP formulation, protein manufacturing, and analytical development.