David Benshoof Klein is CEO and founder of Click Therapeutics. He was guest faculty at the Biotechnology Program at Columbia University, NYU’s Stern School of Business, and the Columbia Business School, and was managing director at Opus Point Partners, senior consultant at Pfizer, and a strategic advisor for several publicly traded and privately held life science companies. David was recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019, and was honored as a PharmaVoice 100 recipient in October of 2024.