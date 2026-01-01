Executive Director & Evanesco Program Lead, BridgeBio

Christine Zhang is an executive director program lead at BridgeBio, where she founded and leads the development of Evanesco Therapeutics, a monoclonal antibody depleter for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM. Zhang joined BridgeBio in corporate strategy, working on the company’s lead franchise, Attruby (acoramidis, ATTR-CM). That experience highlighted an unmet need for depleter therapies, a modality designed to go beyond halting disease to disease reversal of ATTR-CM. She built Evanesco from the ground up, raising tens of millions in funding, recruiting a team of antibody scientists, standing up a dedicated lab, and leading the molecule through discovery. Evanesco has since advanced to development candidate nomination with plans to enter the clinic in 2027-2028 and is BridgeBio’s first antibody program. Before joining BridgeBio, Zhang worked as a healthcare private equity investor at TPG and as a biotech investment banker at Goldman Sachs, where she executed more than $10 billion in biotech transactions, including IPOs, global pharma partnerships, equity financings, debt issuances and convertible offerings. Zhang graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in applied mathematics from Harvard University, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She also serves as a global advisor for Stanford University’s Master in Translational Research and Applied Medicine program.

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