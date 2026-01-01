Global Head of Insights, Digital and Analytics, Gilead Sciences

Calvin Chan is the Global Head of Insights, Digital and Analytics for Global Medical Affairs at Gilead Sciences. He leads a multidisciplinary team spanning medical insights, digital innovation, measurement and analytics, data and AI strategy for Global Medical Affairs. Chan’s work focuses on turning scientific, stakeholder and health care data into intelligence that supports better decision-making and patient impact. His portfolio includes integrated insights, launch monitoring, medical customer intelligence, AI-enabled scientific monitoring and the data, governance and measurement foundations needed to scale responsible artificial intelligence. Before moving into Medical Affairs, Chan held leadership roles in commercial insights and analytics at Kite, a Gilead company, where he supported a CAR T portfolio across multiple oncology indications. His experience across both commercial and medical functions shapes his approach to applying analytical rigor, stakeholder understanding and performance discipline in service of scientific and patient-centered goals.