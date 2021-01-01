Brian Silver is a Partner in the Strategic Advisory Group at PJT Partners, based in New York.

Prior to joining PJT Partners, Mr. Silver was the Chief Financial Officer at TScan Therapeutics since 2021 and previously served on the board. Prior to joining TScan, Mr. Silver served as Freeline Therapeutics’ CFO and Head of Corporate Development from 2018 to 2021. In his two CFO roles, Mr. Silver led two Nasdaq IPOs and raised over $750 million through a combination of private and public equity financings, convertible and venture debt transactions as well as business development activity. Before joining Freeline, he was Partner and Head of Biotechnology in the healthcare practice at Perella Weinberg Partners. Prior to that, Mr. Silver was a Managing Director in Morgan Stanley’s healthcare investment banking group and a corporate associate at Sullivan & Cromwell.

Mr. Silver received a BA with honors from Harvard College and a JD with honors from the University of Chicago Law School.