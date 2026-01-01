Amy Kauffman

Senior Principal Scientist, Bristol Myers Squibb

Amy C. Kauffman, Ph.D. is a Senior Principal Scientist in Sterile Product Development at Bristol Myers Squibb, where she leads the development of innovative injectable medicines and advanced drug delivery technologies designed to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Her work spans long-acting injectables, nanoparticles, microsphere-based drug products, and translational approaches that advance complex therapies from concept to clinic. An accomplished inventor and scientific leader, Kauffman is an inventor on two issued patents and 11 pending patent applications. Early in her career, she pioneered the development of the first bioresorbable radiopaque polymer, an innovation protected by U.S. Patent No. 10,501,575 (US10501575B2) that enabled visualization of implanted medical devices while naturally resorbing in the body. This work earned a Ph.D. research award and recognition through an award-winning oral presentation at the ASME International Mechanical Engineering Congress & Exposition (IMECE). Kauffman has authored 12 peer-reviewed publications, including invited authorship in Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews for the article “Polymeric Vehicles for Nucleic Acid Delivery.” She is also an active leader within the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and a BMS Patient Advocacy Council (PAC) Innovation Advocate, championing initiatives that connect scientific innovation with patient needs. Living with celiac disease and multiple autoimmune conditions, Kauffman leverages both professional expertise and lived experience to advance patient-centered innovation, healthcare transparency, and inclusion. Through scientific innovation, leadership, mentorship, and advocacy, she is helping shape the future of biopharmaceutical development while ensuring the patient voice remains central to progress.

Follow her on LinkedIn.