Ali Pashazadeh is the Founder and CEO of Treehill Partners, a global healthcare strategic and transaction advisory firm.

Pashazadeh’s drug development and corporate development experience spans more than thirty years as researcher, practicing clinician, biotech CEO and board member, development consultant and healthcare financial advisor including at Goldman Sachs, UBS and Blackstone.

Since founding Treehill Partners in 2014, Pashazadeh has shaped the firm’s distinctive approach: integrating drug development and corporate development into a unified, strategic framework. Under his leadership, Treehill advises drug developers, their service providers and investors on optimizing the commercial relevance, transactability and fundability of programs and companies, aligning the various stakeholder interests.

Treehill also brings deep operational expertise, particularly in biotech turnaround scenarios where critical product development decisions have threatened corporate viability. Pashazadeh leads the firm in helping clients navigate these challenges, recover, and reposition.