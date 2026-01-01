CEO and Co-founder, Bexorg

Zvonimir Vrselja, M.D., Ph.D., is the co-founder and CEO of Bexorg, a biotechnology company developing new approaches to CNS drug discovery using experimentally active human brain tissue, large-scale molecular data and AI. Vrselja is a physician and neuroscientist who helped pioneer BrainEx while conducting research in the Sestan Laboratory at Yale University. BrainEx established a new experimental framework for studying molecular, cellular and metabolic activity in the intact postmortem mammalian brain. He co-founded Bexorg to translate that work into a platform that could address one of the central problems in neuroscience drug development: the persistent gap between findings in conventional preclinical models and what ultimately happens in patients. Under his leadership, Bexorg has expanded BrainEx into a broader precision neurology platform. In June 2026, the first BrainEx-enabled program entered Phase 1 after BrainEx pharmacology data were included in an FDA-accepted IND for Biohaven’s BHV-8100, a PKM2 activator being developed for Alzheimer’s disease. Vrselja earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from J. J. Strossmayer University and trained in clinical radiology and neuroscience. His research has appeared in Nature and Science. He has also been recognized as a Schmidt Futures Innovation Fellow and a finalist for the Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology.

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