Robert Cupelo

Robert C. Cupelo, MD , attended Syracuse University and SUNY Upstate Medical University, receiving his MD degree in 1982. He completed an internship in internal medicine at the University of Massachusetts Hospital in Worcester, Mass. and his internal medicine residency at SUNY Upstate. Cupelo then began and maintained a solo primary care internal medicine practice in 1985. In 1994, he joined CNY Internists and practiced primary care medicine along with responsibilities as managing partner through 2014.

Cupelo transitioned to personalized medicine with MDVIP in 2011 and started a solo practice for MDVIP in 2014. He also joined Velocity Clinical Research as a principal investigator in 2017. In 2021, Cupelo retired from clinical medicine after 36 years in practice but continues to work as a principal investigator.