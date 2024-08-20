News
Reyno Tapia Jr.
Opinion author
Reyno Tapia Jr. was a 2024 IP summer associate at Withers Bergman LLP.
Opinion
Ruling in REGENXBIO-Sarepta Patent Case Threatens Gene Therapy Market
The recent invalidation of an AAV gene therapy patent overlooks the complexity of innovation in biotechnology and could put a broad swath of intellectual property at risk.
August 20, 2024
5 min read
Richard B. Emmons