Reyno Tapia

Reyno Tapia Jr.

Opinion author

Reyno Tapia Jr. was a 2024 IP summer associate at Withers Bergman LLP.

Illustration of the US Capitol building surrounded by stacks of paper
Opinion
Ruling in REGENXBIO-Sarepta Patent Case Threatens Gene Therapy Market
The recent invalidation of an AAV gene therapy patent overlooks the complexity of innovation in biotechnology and could put a broad swath of intellectual property at risk.
August 20, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Richard B. Emmons