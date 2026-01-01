CEO and Founder, Biorce

Pedro Coelho is founder and CEO of Biorce, a health AI company transforming clinical development through intelligent automation to help life-changing treatments reach patients faster. He founded the company in 2024 after identifying persistent inefficiencies during his career in life sciences consulting. The name Biorce combines “biology” and “force,” reflecting the company’s mission to reshape clinical development through AI. At Biorce, Coelho leads a mission-driven company developing a new operating model for clinical trials that aims to reduce development timelines and costs while improving accuracy and efficiency. The company’s goal is to make innovative medicines more affordable and accessible by accelerating the path from research to patients. In early 2026, Coelho led Biorce’s $52.5 million Series A financing, the largest Series A investment ever to be raised in Spain and Portugal. Before founding Biorce, Coelho was senior vice president at Talentmark, where he founded and led TMFS, a specialized contract research organization focused on oncology and cell and gene therapy. He also held executive leadership roles in business development and commercial strategy, including chief commercial officer at Konspol Holding. Coelho completed executive education at Harvard Medical School and the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated summa cum laude in business administration from EU Business School and ranked among the top 2% globally in the International Baccalaureate sciences program. In under two years Pedro took Biorce from concept to a Series A backed company now scaling internationally.

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