Vice President, Early Clinical Development, Bicara Therapeutics

Nindhana Paranthaman, MD, MBA, is Vice President of Early Clinical Development at Bicara Therapeutics, where she leads the strategy and execution of ficerafusp alfa’s development across new indications, advancing its potential as a “pipeline-in-a-product” from preclinical research through proof-of-concept studies. A physician-executive with more than a decade of biopharma experience, she has helped advance first-in-class oncology and immunology therapies from early development through commercialization, contributing to treatments that have transformed standards of care for patients worldwide.

Known for blending scientific rigor with strategic leadership, Paranthaman has built a career at the intersection of clinical development, translational medicine, and commercialization. Prior to Bicara, she held leadership roles at Summit Therapeutics, Exelixis, Genentech, Amgen, and Bristol Myers Squibb, where she advanced multiple innovative therapies from development to launch and drove indication expansion strategies for novel immunotherapies and targeted medicines. Her expertise spans a broad range of modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and precision medicines.

Paranthaman earned her medical degree from Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research and her MBA from The Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School, where she was a Dean’s Scholar and now serves on the Dean’s Advisory Board. Beyond her professional achievements, she is an active speaker, mentor, advisor, and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion across the global biotech community. Recognized as a rising industry leader, she is committed to accelerating innovative medicines for patients while fostering the next generation of leaders in life sciences.

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