Nina Wachsman is the Chief Executive Officer of Know Rare, a patient-centric digital platform that elevates the stories and experiences of people living with rare diseases and connects them with research and support opportunities. With a career spanning executive roles in healthcare marketing, technology, and community engagement, Wachsman leads Know Rare’s mission to advance equity in clinical research participation and expand access to high-quality rare-disease information. She is recognized for her commitment to amplifying patient voices and for developing tools that bridge gaps between patients, providers, and innovators.