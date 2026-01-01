Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs & Advocacy, Enable Injections, Inc.

Mehul Desai, PharmD, RPh, MBA, is senior vice president of global medical affairs and advocacy and a member of the executive team at Enable Injections Inc., a Cincinnati-based company advancing large-volume subcutaneous drug delivery through its enFuse® on-body injector. Coming from argenx, where he developed the infrastructure for hematology medical affairs, Desai joined Enable to build its medical affairs function from the ground up. He now leads global medical strategy, evidence generation and scientific advocacy across more than a dozen programs with partners including Sanofi, Roche, Sobi and Biogen, among others. Enable’s technology earned its first FDA approval in 2023 with pegcetacoplan and has since secured regulatory approvals and clearances across global markets. In 2026, it reached a milestone with U.S. and European approvals of subcutaneous isatuximab, the first anticancer treatment administered via an on-body injector. A pharmacist by training, Desai has centered his work on dispelling the subcutaneous delivery myths that have hindered drug development. He also leads one of the field’s broadest efforts measuring preference for on-body injectors, capturing nurse, pharmacist, physician, payer and patient perspectives. Desai has authored more than 10 peer-reviewed publications alongside renowned KOLs on subcutaneous biologic delivery. He also is a frequently invited speaker at industry meetings and summits. He previously served in medical affairs at Argenx, Alexion, Mallinckrodt, and Johnson & Johnson. He earned his doctor of pharmacy degree from Purdue University and an MBA from Mayes College of Healthcare Business and Policy, and he is a registered pharmacist.

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